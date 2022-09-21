Read full article on original website
thefoothillsfocus.com
New Rare Earth Gallery site plan approved
The Rare Earth Gallery, a self-proclaimed “eighth wonder of the world” may be expanding after the Cave Creek planning commission unanimously voted to approve the Rare Earth Gallery II site plan at a Sept. 15 meeting. The property for the proposed site plan is located on the east...
thefoothillsfocus.com
A breakdown of CCUSD’s override, impact to property owners
The Cave Creek Unified School District has proposed a 15% maintenance and operation budget override which would result in an increase in property tax, but, according to district officials, would have a positive overall impact on the area and will be voted on in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Approval...
thefoothillsfocus.com
VFW to host auto and motorcycle show
The VFW Post 1796 in Black Canyon City is hosting an auto show again this year — and this time, it’s adding a collection of motorcycles to the display. For the organization’s second auto show, there will be an array of classic cars, trucks models and motorcycles. Community members can see the collection while showing support for their local veterans at the Saturday, Sept. 24, event in Black Canyon City.
