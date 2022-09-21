The VFW Post 1796 in Black Canyon City is hosting an auto show again this year — and this time, it’s adding a collection of motorcycles to the display. For the organization’s second auto show, there will be an array of classic cars, trucks models and motorcycles. Community members can see the collection while showing support for their local veterans at the Saturday, Sept. 24, event in Black Canyon City.

