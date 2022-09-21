Friday, Sept 23, 2022 10:00 a.m. -- Cheney Light crews are currently working to resolve conditions which are causing power irregularities (bumps) throughout the city. Residents have reported intermittent outages since around 7:30 a.m., and crews have narrowed down the source of the problem to an underground primary electric line in the neighborhood of Sunrise and N 8th Street. Investigations are ongoing, and repairs could take a number of hours.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO