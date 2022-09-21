Read full article on original website
West Plains Chamber of Commerce Cheney Beer Festival
The West Plains Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Red, Black and Brew Cheney Beer Festival on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from noon - 6:00 p.m. at Sutton Park, 805 Washington Street. Admission is $35.00 and includes glassware and five taste pours. Additional pours can be purchased in advance here...
Friday, September 23 Power Outage Update
Friday, Sept 23, 2022 10:00 a.m. -- Cheney Light crews are currently working to resolve conditions which are causing power irregularities (bumps) throughout the city. Residents have reported intermittent outages since around 7:30 a.m., and crews have narrowed down the source of the problem to an underground primary electric line in the neighborhood of Sunrise and N 8th Street. Investigations are ongoing, and repairs could take a number of hours.
