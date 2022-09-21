Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
Phoenix police investigate collision that left 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX — Phoenix police were called Friday night after a motorcycle collided with another SUV and burst into flames, authorities said. Firefighters arrived near Sweetwater Road and 35th Avenue and put out the flames while treating an adult female and 11-year-old male. The female was transported to a nearby...
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, woman riding with him dies later in hospital
PHOENIX — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night. Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away while receiving treatment.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening. Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]
16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Tempe police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself to high school girl
Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a high school student Friday morning.
MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
One million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
Two men are in custody after what Phoenix police are calling the "single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history."
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
