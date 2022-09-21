ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com

Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide

BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]

16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
12 News

MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
