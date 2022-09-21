Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.

PRESTON, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO