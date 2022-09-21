Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Porter, Fern (Shumway)
Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived. She was actively involved in music in high school and throughout her life. She married Willard D. Porter (Bill) on August 29, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children, 27 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding leadership and teaching positions in every auxiliary organization. Some of her talents and hobbies include sewing, upholstery, extraction/family history, gardening, and teaching piano lessons. Fern was a faithful visiting teacher for over 50 years, never missing a month. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Kent D. (Kayla) Porter of Pleasant View, Utah; Steve (Carla) Porter of Richmond, Utah; Barbara (Bruce) Howard of Perry, Utah; W. Douglas (Debbie) Porter of Franklin, Idaho; Karen (Kent) Wheiler of Issaquah, Washington; Susan (Danny) Carter of Washington Terrace, Utah; by a sister, Lorna Wiser of Cedar City, Utah; and by a brother, Perry Shumway of Brigham City, Utah. She was preceded in death 31 years ago by her husband, Bill. She is also preceded in death by her parents, by two brothers, Mark and Wayne; by her sister, Beverly Shumway; by a grandson, Shawn Porter; and by two great-grandchildren, Michael James Porter and Taylor Mickell Porter. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center for their loving and tender care. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Cheney, Julie Barbara (Reese)
Cheney Julie Barbara Reese Cheney 43 Preston, Idaho passed away September 21, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Herald-Journal
Herald-Journal
