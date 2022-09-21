ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

This Weekend: Kern County warms up

Well it is the first weekend of the Kern County Fair and it is a warm one!. If you are heading to the fair this weekend, remember to drink water and stay hydrated. We saw mid to lower 80s this week and last in the Valley, but now back to those 90s.
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson and guest Peter Tawfik, Senior Director of Pharmacy at Omni Family Health, as they discuss Omni Family Health's pharmacies and their history, who can use Omni pharmacies, and the newest Omni expansion in East Bakersfield. The newest Omni pharmacy will be...
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #6 Final Scores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the final scores for week #6 in the Central Section football schedule with the top game featuring the #19 Bakersfield Drillers defeating the #25 Edison Tigers, 38-20. Arvin BEARS 42. West VIKINGS 20 (THUR) (#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 28. Tulare Western MUSTANGS 25.
