This Weekend: Kern County warms up
Well it is the first weekend of the Kern County Fair and it is a warm one!. If you are heading to the fair this weekend, remember to drink water and stay hydrated. We saw mid to lower 80s this week and last in the Valley, but now back to those 90s.
Fall is officially here and we are warming up for the weekend thanks to an area of High Pressure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a warm but gorgeous day ahead with temperatures still below our seasonal norm. Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 89 degrees. Our numbers jump up tomorrow into the 90's. This area of High Pressure moving in and will be here...
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson and guest Peter Tawfik, Senior Director of Pharmacy at Omni Family Health, as they discuss Omni Family Health's pharmacies and their history, who can use Omni pharmacies, and the newest Omni expansion in East Bakersfield. The newest Omni pharmacy will be...
The first day of Fall is here and we are moving into this season with a warming trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The first day of Fall begins at 6pm tonight and we have been spoiled with temperatures well below average as an area of Low Pressure was West of us. Beginning tomorrow an area of High Pressure will move in from the East and bring our...
Friday Night Live 2022: Week #6 Final Scores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here are the final scores for week #6 in the Central Section football schedule with the top game featuring the #19 Bakersfield Drillers defeating the #25 Edison Tigers, 38-20. Arvin BEARS 42. West VIKINGS 20 (THUR) (#20) Bakersfield Christian EAGLES 28. Tulare Western MUSTANGS 25.
