Philippine central bank sees stablecoins as key to make payments more efficient
Stablecoins, a cryptocurrency backed by real-world assets such as the U.S. dollar, can improve payment and remittance for a country that is heavily reliant on remittances from millions of overseas Filipino workers, according to Mhel Plabasan, director of technology risk and innovation supervision department at BSP. He was speaking in...
Dunamu looks to K-pop group BTS NFTs to beat ‘Crypto Winter’
Dunamu Inc., the mother company of South Korea’s largest crypto exchange Upbit, will focus its future endeavors on Levvels, its Los Angeles-based non-fungible token (NFT) joint venture with Hybe Co., Ltd., the entertainment agency behind K-pop group BTS. Fast facts. Song Chi-hyung, the founder and chairman of Dunamu, said...
Binance stablecoin conversion controversial, but what does it mean for users?
Binance Global, the world’s largest crypto exchange, raised eyebrows this month when it said it would convert its customer’s holdings in three stablecoins into its own BUSD stablecoin starting from the end of September. The move, which will also end spot, future and margin trading in the three...
World Economic Forum launches coalition to use web3, blockchain for positive climate action
The World Economic Forum is launching a new public-private partnership to leverage web3 technologies to better support positive climate outcomes as awareness over blockchain technologies’ impact on the environment picks up steam. The Switzerland-based non-government organization on Wednesday announced the Crypto Sustainability Coalition, consisting of 30 partners within the...
Markets: XRP bounces back, Bitcoin stuck under US$19,000, Ether loses more ground post-Merge
Bitcoin traded below US$19,000 Thursday afternoon in Asia after dropping below that resistance level earlier, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Ether also fell. XRP was the biggest gainer among the 10 largest coins by market capitalization, while most other top 10 tokens were little changed.
Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains
Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
Bitmain cuts mining rig prices amid crypto bear market, energy costs
Bitmain announced on Tuesday that it is cutting the price of one of its latest mining rig models, the S19 Pro, to US$19 per terahash (TH), which is 41% less than the price index shown on the mining rig data website Hashrate Index. Fast facts. Terahash is a metric unit...
Markets: XRP soars 23%, Bitcoin holds above US$19,000, Ether gains
Bitcoin continued trading above US$19,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether rose along with most of the top 10 coins by market capitalization following the completion of the first phase of Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. XRP led gains with its price soaring over 20% in the past 24 hours.
FTX in talks to raise US$1B in fundraising round: CNBC report
Sam Bankman-Fried‘s FTX is in talks with potential investors about a funding round that would keep the company’s valuation in line with prior financing at the start of the year, CNBC reported Wednesday. Fast facts. FTX Trading Ltd.’s latest funding round in January raised US$400 million to bring...
South Korea seizes US$184 mln in crypto towards unpaid taxes
Cryptocurrency assets seized from alleged tax delinquents in South Korea in 2021 and 2022 amounted to nearly 260 billion Korean won (US$184.3 million), according to local media reports. Fast facts. The highest amount of crypto seized from a single delinquent taxpayer was close to 12.5 billion won, or US$8.87 million....
