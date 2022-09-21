ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands

Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Going On Book Tour

Congratulations are in order for Former First Lady Michelle Obama! She will be traveling across the United States for a tour for her latest new book, The Light We Carry”. Obama just made the announcement where she will be on a six-city tour! She will kick off the tour starting November 15, in Washington D.C. then heading to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles!
The Julia Child of Puerto Rican Cuisine Deserves More Recognition

After the landfall of Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Rico is experiencing a natural disaster and infrastructure crisis. More than a million people are currently without water and power. The immediate needs right now are water and humanitarian relief—here’s how you can help. No one would guess from looking at...
FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: Garcia was a trailblazer in the Coast Guard

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”
