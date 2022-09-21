As September ends, Netflix has revealed its slate of new programming for October 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of several Netflix originals, including Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Redeem Team, season three of Derry Girls and Unsolved Mysteries, season six of Big Mouth, The Mole, The Midnight Club and more. October will also mark the final month subscribers can stream the likes of all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Friday.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO