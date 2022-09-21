Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2022
As September ends, Netflix has revealed its slate of new programming for October 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of several Netflix originals, including Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, The Redeem Team, season three of Derry Girls and Unsolved Mysteries, season six of Big Mouth, The Mole, The Midnight Club and more. October will also mark the final month subscribers can stream the likes of all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Friday.
hypebeast.com
Watch This 'GTA'-Inspired YEEZY GAP Walk-Through of Tokyo
Amidst the ongoing feud and news of ending Ye’s partnership, the multidisciplinary creative recently shared a video believed to be an ad for Part Two of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which has now been deleted. Made by viral Japanese content creators KOMAZAWA ISOLATION, the 56-second clip builds on the group’s Grand Theft Auto-inspired videos showing a YEEZY GAP-fueled walk-through of Tokyo.
hypebeast.com
The Now and Next of Ye’s Beefs With adidas and GAP
Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians — keeping up with Ye is a full-time job. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a knack for staying in the headlines, from meming chapeau-coiffed adidas senior vice president Daniel Cherry III into the next SZN or shooting for a lofty long-term goal like reimagining education at DONDA Academy.
hypebeast.com
Flash Coffee Taps Ageless Galaxy for Its Inaugural Merch Collection
Established around Asia as a tech-enabled coffee chain, blending an award-winning menu with affordable prices, Flash Coffee has now tapped Indonesian imprint Ageless Galaxy, better known as AGLXY, for its inaugural merchandise collection. Dubbed “Push’n Boundaries,” the special limited-edition range is comprised of five items and will be available throughout Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
Comments / 0