Miranda Lambert Has Landed in Vegas and She’s Already Actin’ Up [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert has landed in Las Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which she kicked off with a fiery bang — no, seriously — on Friday night (Sept. 23). The energy in the room was palpable as the woman of the night rose...
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Goes Anime for New AXE Grooming Series
2022 has proven to be a track-record year for Lil Baby. The superstar rapper was recently certified Diamond for his “Drip Too Hard” single with Gunna; he’s set to appear on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with a Tears For Fears remix of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” and he just won the coveted Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, at the Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards gala with Rémy Martin in Los Angeles.
hypebeast.com
YG Releases Music Video for His Latest Single "Maniac"
Anticipation is brewing around YG considering that the west coast rapper is on track to cap off the month of September 2022 with the release his sixth studio album I Got Issues which possesses a wealth of features such as J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R,. Post Malone, Nas and more. Ahead of the launch, the Bompton representative has made room for another single titled “Maniac,” and he’s also released its accompanying music video.
hypebeast.com
Prada SS23's Womenswear Was a Voyeuristic Glimpse Into Sci-Fi Domesticity
Raf Simons and put the power of choice in the wearer’s hands for Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection. Taking over Fondazione Prada, the room was laid with brown paper and cloaked in scrolls, and the same set — only much darker in theme and tone — took place for Prada’s SS23 womenswear show.
hypebeast.com
Take a Ride With YMC x Barbour International
British label YMC is steeped in heritage. Since its inception in 1995, Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins have defined their brand through workwear staples with military inspirations. The U.K. trailblazer has withstood the test of time through quality craftsmanship and masterful techniques, while remaining relevant in the contemporary world with its collaborations – recently enlisting the heritage sportswear label Umbro for a rugby-inspired team-up.
hypebeast.com
Dior Heads to Egypt, Milan Fashion Week Prevails and Ye Feuds With adidas and GAP in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world had quite a lot to say. Milan Fashion Week entered full throttle, with premier Houses including Gucci, Fendi and. presenting their Spring/Summer 2023 offerings across the Italian city; Kim Jones announced that. will unveil its next Men’s Pre-Fall collection with a grand showcase in Egypt,...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
hypebeast.com
A24 Releases Dual-Language 'Minari' Screenplay Book Featuring Alternate Ending
A24 has officially debuted the dual-language Minari Screenplay Book, available in both English and Korean translations. The hardbound 320-page book features director Lee Isaac Chung’s original script with the alternate ending — published for the very first time — along with his annotated photographs from his childhood family album, ranging from his parents’ marriage in Korea to his upbringing in a rural Arkansas farm. Steven Yeun, who took on the film’s lead role of Jacob, penned the foreword in which he wrote, “A few nights before we started the first day of photography on Minari, I was in a rough place. [...] This particular role scared me deeply. The role of Jacob, a man from my father’s generation, seemed difficult to capture,” adding that Chung’s script gave him the motivation to pull through, “Isaac is a beautiful writer. When I first read his script, I remember feeling so moved. His words were pure and true, his rendering of this family existed in a place beyond our memory, far past our gaze.”
hypebeast.com
MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET Taps KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS to Mark Latest Cross-Cultural Event
Ahead of its upcoming event at The Berrics, MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET has tapped KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS for a special release. The community platform dedicated to preserving immigrant culture by sharing authentic flavors and traditions through recommendations, education and conversation, will be bringing back Los Angeles’ first 21+ cross-cultural nightmarket, celebrating both Mid-Autumn Festival and Hispanic Heritage month.
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Delivers Inspirational Anthem for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lil Baby is the voice behind the new anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, the event will mark the 22nd iteration of the international competition, as well as just the second World Cup to be held in Asia. “The...
hypebeast.com
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
hypebeast.com
Salvatore Ferragamo Rebrands, Debuting Peter Saville Designed Logo
Ushering in a new chapter of its storied history as a name in Italian luxury,. is rebranding to create a conversation between the classic and contemporary, now known simply as “Ferragamo.” Respecting its heritage with a clear vision of the now, the label will also be debuting a new logo, designed by Peter Saville.
hypebeast.com
The Now and Next of Ye’s Beefs With adidas and GAP
Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians — keeping up with Ye is a full-time job. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a knack for staying in the headlines, from meming chapeau-coiffed adidas senior vice president Daniel Cherry III into the next SZN or shooting for a lofty long-term goal like reimagining education at DONDA Academy.
hypebeast.com
A Better Mistake Makes Its MFW Debut
Welcoming another fresh face to the fashion month agenda, A Better Mistake is added to the list of emerging names making their showcase debut. As the Spring/Summer 2023 season makes its way into the Italian fashion capital, the gender-fluid label lands with a multidisciplinary event stormed by influential dancers from the city’s Teatro alla Scala.
hypebeast.com
Gucci's SS23 "Twinsburg" Show Will Have You Seeing Double
When Alessandro Michele was appointed creative director of Gucci in 2015, the fashion-sphere was critical about what he would deliver at the helm of the century-old label. It’s fair to say he has far from disappointed, propelling the brand into its own dimension. For Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Michele...
hypebeast.com
PAL Sporting Goods Takes to the Alps For FW22
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, PAL Sporting Goods is continuing its faithful exploration of sporting within the theme of the season’s sport. Winter ski is central to the collection, taking to the alps the lookbook features young free riders and U.K. Olympic team qualifiers. Capturing the dynamic sport, the imagery...
hypebeast.com
PANGAIA Taps Kenny Scharf for a Unique Capsule Collection
Maintaining its commitment to work with changemakers, communities and artists that are aligned with its brand values, PANGAIA has tapped LA-born artist Kenny Scharf for a unique capsule collection. The capsule is inspired by Scharf’s background as a painter and his noteworthy artwork such as “Paradis Perdu” and “Swamp Style.”...
hypebeast.com
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
