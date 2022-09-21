A24 has officially debuted the dual-language Minari Screenplay Book, available in both English and Korean translations. The hardbound 320-page book features director Lee Isaac Chung’s original script with the alternate ending — published for the very first time — along with his annotated photographs from his childhood family album, ranging from his parents’ marriage in Korea to his upbringing in a rural Arkansas farm. Steven Yeun, who took on the film’s lead role of Jacob, penned the foreword in which he wrote, “A few nights before we started the first day of photography on Minari, I was in a rough place. [...] This particular role scared me deeply. The role of Jacob, a man from my father’s generation, seemed difficult to capture,” adding that Chung’s script gave him the motivation to pull through, “Isaac is a beautiful writer. When I first read his script, I remember feeling so moved. His words were pure and true, his rendering of this family existed in a place beyond our memory, far past our gaze.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO