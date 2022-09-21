Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Buzzin’ With Its Latest "Espresso" Collection
Manchester-based label Drama Call isn’t slowing down. Recently, we’ve seen the Mancunian brand unveil consistent drops with its heavyweight “Trackeh’s” along with new skate-ready T-shirt designs that have tapped into bootleg interpretations of famous energy drinks and nostalgic toy shops for the ’90s babies. Drama Call has also worked closely with Mancunian rap star Aitch, with their most recent collaboration being a celebration of Aitch’s debut album, Close To Home.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, so Jordan Brand is celebrating the iconic silhouette’s milestone anniversary with … an Air Jordan 1. Of course, the Jumpman has grand direct plans set for the AJ 3’s anniversary — it’s one of the most popular and influential Air Jordans of all time, the first Air Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the shoe that saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike — but that doesn’t mean other models in the Air Jordan lineage can’t get some love, so the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” is a reimagining of one of the AJ 3’s most notable color schemes.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
hypebeast.com
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
hypebeast.com
KENZO's FW22 Drop 5 Prioritizes Varsity, Check and Knits
Since his inauguration as artistic director at KENZO, Nigo‘s unequivocal trade has spoken a distinct language inspired by the House’s late founder Kenzo Takada — one built on the amalgam between Japanese and Western traditions, and intrinsically, founded on a realistic approach to design. Punctuated by monthly limited editions, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2022 works are stocking shelves in a series of drops; and on Friday, KENZO will launch the collection’s fifth installment, an original range with a penchant for varsity, check and knits.
hypebeast.com
A Better Mistake Makes Its MFW Debut
Welcoming another fresh face to the fashion month agenda, A Better Mistake is added to the list of emerging names making their showcase debut. As the Spring/Summer 2023 season makes its way into the Italian fashion capital, the gender-fluid label lands with a multidisciplinary event stormed by influential dancers from the city’s Teatro alla Scala.
hypebeast.com
BAIT Presents New 'Astro Boy' Denim Capsule
Streetwear and sneaker retailer BAIT has an extensive history of collaborating with various brands and franchises, including internationally adored anime series. A frequent entry in this collaborative catalog is with Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy. Recently, this partnership has featured a project that included skate decks, toys, tees and two sneakers with Reebok. Now, BAIT celebrates the franchise with a denim capsule that features a jacket, jeans, baseball jersey, bucket hat and tote bag. Additional pieces that stray away from a denim makeup include a fleece hoodie, T-shirt and 18 inch figure.
hypebeast.com
MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET Taps KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS to Mark Latest Cross-Cultural Event
Ahead of its upcoming event at The Berrics, MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET has tapped KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS for a special release. The community platform dedicated to preserving immigrant culture by sharing authentic flavors and traditions through recommendations, education and conversation, will be bringing back Los Angeles’ first 21+ cross-cultural nightmarket, celebrating both Mid-Autumn Festival and Hispanic Heritage month.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Rebrands, Introducing New Logo Design
Standing out in the world of footwear for the last few years, Salomon has now shared its first visual update in 12 years. Sharing the news with a new brand film, titled “A New Chapter for Salomon|Tomorrow is Yours,” the visual outline the new “Tomorrow is Yours” tagline and unveils the French sportswear brand’s 2022 visual identity.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
hypebeast.com
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
Walker Golf Things Taps The Flower Shop for a Limited Collection
The new golf brand from down under Walker Golf Things has just released its first collaboration, a limited, five-piece collection with Lower East Side establishment The Flower Shop. The collection includes two different logos that commemorate this unlikely collaboration between an Australian golf brand and a bar/restaurant in Lower Manhattan....
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Nike Air Ship "Team Orange"
The originator of the “Banned” story, the Air Ship is packed with history. Serving as Michael Jordan’s first sneaker worn in the NBA, the Air Ship would quickly come and go as Nike introduced and focused its marketing efforts on the Air Jordan 1. However, since 2020’s introduction of the “New Beginnings” pack which featured the Air Ship’s return, several new looks on the shoe have surfaced, including a very limited collaboration between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Interestingly enough, the silhouette still bears its traditional Nike branding while finding itself designated to Jordan Brand, as indicated by the sneaker’s sockliner.
hypebeast.com
PAL Sporting Goods Takes to the Alps For FW22
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, PAL Sporting Goods is continuing its faithful exploration of sporting within the theme of the season’s sport. Winter ski is central to the collection, taking to the alps the lookbook features young free riders and U.K. Olympic team qualifiers. Capturing the dynamic sport, the imagery...
hypebeast.com
Emily Ludwig Shaffer Releases 'Boxed Body Thought' With Case Studyo
Emily Ludwig Shaffer is an American artist who creates surreal compositions that explore gender, space, time and architecture. Always carrying an air of mystery, Shaffer’s universe distills diametrically opposed elements or settings, such as night and day, to imbue respite and reflection within her viewer. For her latest project,...
