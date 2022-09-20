Freeport police are looking for a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to CBS 13, police say Theo does not have a history of running away. He is 5-7, about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and...

FREEPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO