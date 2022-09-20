ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, ME

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
1 dead and multiple injured after a series of Turnpike crashes

WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WEST GARDINER, ME
Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Freeport teen

Freeport police are looking for a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to CBS 13, police say Theo does not have a history of running away. He is 5-7, about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and...
FREEPORT, ME

