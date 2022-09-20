Read full article on original website
coast931.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
coast931.com
Win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Fryeburg Fair!
The Fryeburg Fair is back, and happening October 2nd-9th! Listen to Coast 93.1 all week for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!. More info on the fair: Fryeburg Fair – Home | Facebook.
coast931.com
Agents seize drugs, money, and vehicles following investigation in Somerset County
Maine drug agents investigating the sale of drugs out of a home in Fairfield seized fentanyl, cocaine, and two vehicles. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents searched the home of 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on Hardwood Lane on Thursday morning. They seized about 280 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of...
coast931.com
1 dead and multiple injured after a series of Turnpike crashes
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
coast931.com
Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Freeport teen
Freeport police are looking for a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to CBS 13, police say Theo does not have a history of running away. He is 5-7, about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and...
