A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
Maine game warden and dog locate missing New Hampshire woman
A Maine game warden -- with the help of his canine partner -- located a New Hampshire woman missing since yesterday in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick on Thursday morning. According to Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife, South Berwick police found an unattended vehicle at the park at...
NH State Police Commander: Helmets Help Save Motorcyclists Lives
Over two dozen motorcyclsts have died on New Hampshire roads in 2022, but a helmet law could help bring that number down, according to State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter, commander of the state Office of Highway Safety. That's a 66% increase over 2021, according to Vetter. The most recent death...
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
