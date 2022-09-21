ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle 459 answer and hint: Wednesday, September 21

By Kerry Brunskill
 3 days ago

Wordle today: The solution and a hint for Wednesday's puzzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Pte_0i3wcsVp00
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Everything you need to make today's Wordle a breeze is on this page. I can offer you a hint for the September 21 (459) challenge, a few general tips to improve your daily game, and if you're stuck you'll find the answer close by.

Finding four yellows early on felt more of a curse than a blessing today, as I had to then shuffle everything around without any real feeling of where it went as there wasn't much of anything to guide me. I did make it just in time, but it was pretty close.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, September 21

Today's answer is used to describe a brief summary of previous events, a quick go-over of the most important points of a story, conversation, or professional presentation. Long-running TV series often have these at the beginning of major episodes, to make sure everyone's up to speed.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfECo_0i3wcsVp00
(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 459 answer?

Not sure? No problem. The answer to the September 21 (459) Wordle is RECAP.

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • September 20: ALIKE
  • September 19: TRICE
  • September 18: STICK
  • September 17: CHUTE
  • September 16: PARER
  • September 15: DOUBT
  • September 14: THYME
  • September 13: ALPHA
  • September 12: BOOZE
  • September 11: TIBIA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She takes care of PC Gamer's daily Wordle (opens in new tab) column and has somehow managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games (opens in new tab). Much of her free time is spent writing about old, imported, and weird games for her terribly named site (opens in new tab), giving herself a headache trying to code another short text adventure in C64 BASIC, or saying "Wow, I forgot I had this!" whenever she stares at a bookcase stuffed with games.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Trombone Champ creator sounds off about baboons, trombone traphouse, and Goku vs Vegeta

Dan Vecchitto of Holy Wow Studios tells us about future features, hot dogs, his favorite songs, and why the game is full of baboons. Music rhythm game Trombone Champ (opens in new tab) became the main character on Twitter yesterday, but in a good way. After posting a video of myself playing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, scores of people were delighted, enthusiastic, and in some cases even moved to tears (because of how horribly I played (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Why '90s cult film fans will love Serial Cleaners

Ever wonder what happens after an action-packed shootout in a movie? Assuming the police don't get there first, you'd have to think that someone gets sent over to clean up the mess, right? Shell casings, dead bodies, bloodstains, you name it—it's all got to go, and in Serial Cleaners it's your job to take care of it.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Grand strategy cult classic Solium Infernum gets a ground up 're-imagining' from Armello's creators

The cult grand political strategy game will launch for PC in 2023. Solium Infernum was a turn-based strategy phenomenon back in the early 2010s. Instead of taking the fight to the usual strategy arenas—historical battlefields, high fantasy landscapes, intergalactic colonies—it had a gaggle of archfiends vying for supremacy in a John Milton/Dante-inspired Hell. It was developed in Adobe Director by Vic Davis, a legend of the tabletop scene whose primary work is with board games, and who has since retired from game development. In an interview with Game Developer (opens in new tab) in 2010, Davis bravely announced that he wanted to "make games that drive away 90 percent of the player base out there."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Play a killer whale, a polar bear and a bumblebee in Minecraft thanks to BBC Earth

The latest great documentary from BBC Earth is Frozen Planet 2, focusing on how life survives and even thrives in the coldest parts of Earth. As has been the case with BBC Earth's documentaries for many years now, it examines how climate change is upsetting the existing balance in these fragile ecosystems, the damage humanity has already done to such environments, and how nature is adapting (or not) to such conditions.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Metal: Hellsinger review

Reviewed on: AMD Aerith 0405 2.8 GHz, AMD Van Gogh 0405 GPU, 16GB RAM (Steam Deck 256GB) Multiplayer? No, but there is a global leaderboard. Link: Official site (opens in new tab) The first time I ever listened to Swedish hardcore band Refused’s seminal 1998 album, The Shape of Punk...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Unfinity card reveal: Opening Ceremony

Unfinity (opens in new tab) is the next un-set—a collection of unusual and unbalanced cards designed for non-competitive play—coming to Magic: The Gathering. It's themed around a retro sci-fi take on carnivals and circuses called Myra the Magnificent's Intergalactic Astrotorium of Fun, a traveling amusement park made of interconnected spaceships.
HOBBIES
PC Gamer

Dark fantasy strategy game Gord looks like a Diablo town manager

Gord is a mix of town building, citizen management, and RPG adventuring in a cruel world. Remember the crappy little starting town in Diablo 2? It's an encampment (opens in new tab), technically: A few tents and wagons with a wall to keep out skeletons. Now imagine that instead of a hero passing through on their way to fight the devil, you're the mayor of that awful place. That's the scenario in upcoming strategy game Gord (opens in new tab), more or less.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

