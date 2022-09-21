SAN FRANCISCO -- The historic Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco was seriously damaged by a fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.The establishment, which is located at the corner of 16th Street and Bryant Street by Franklin Square Park, is a popular sports bar and stands as one of the last reminders of the old Seals Stadium that used to be across the street.The fire started at around 5:35 a.m., family of the owner said. Katie Hernandez, the daughter of owner Rafael Hernandez, told KPIX her father was notified about the fire by the bar's alarm...

