China

Hong Kong man arrested for sedition after paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a song on the harmonica near the British Consulate in Hong Kong was arrested for alleged sedition Monday.

Officers detained the 43-year-old man on suspicion of “committing an act with seditious intent,” police said Tuesday.

He reportedly stood outside the consulate with dozens of others who came to pay their respects to the Queen, who was sovereign in the city when it was still a British colony before it became part of China in 1997.

Officials arrested the man for suspicion of committing a seditious act.
REUTERS

One tune the man played may have been the reason for his arrest for suspected sedition.

According to local reports and video, he performed “Glory to Hong Kong,” the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019, as a crowd of people sang along.

The harmonica player’s arrest marked the first time Hong Kong authorities interfered with locals’ tributes to the late British monarch , affectionately known as “boss lady” by many in the city.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents have lined up in front of the Consulate in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s death and left flowers for her.

With Post wires

