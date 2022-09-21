Read full article on original website
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Mountain Pointe rolls past Campo Verde behind QB Chris Arviso
Just like fans in attendance, the Mountain Pointe Pride roared as they ran through the Campo Verde Coyotes on homecoming night, 42-29. However, the game was not as close as the final score would indicate as the Pride were in firm control at half, up 28. Led by senior quarterback...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Desert Vista cruises to first win of the season over Verrado
After three long weeks, first-year Desert Vista coach Nate Gill finally tasted victory Friday night as the Thunder cruised to a 34-9 win over Verrado. The win also marked the first win for Desert Vista this season. And it came at the best time. “It seems like it took forever,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift
In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Pecos Senior Center now in full operation, sets open house
More than two years after the city shut down programs because of the pandemic, Pecos Community Center in Ahwatukee last week fully restored all its activities for senior citizens. Though some programs returned last year, all social, educational, recreational and health and wellness activities were full restored last week in...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee Chamber busy with pet help, golf tourney
Golf and abandoned pets are high on the agenda for the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce these days. While going full steam ahead on a campaign that has garnered support from more than 40 local businesses to help restock the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue pantry, the Chamber also is deep into plans for its annual fall golf tournament.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations
The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
District 6 council candidates discuss their priorities
All eight candidates for Phoenix City Council District 6 came together in Ahwatukee Sept. 13 to outline their case with voters for representing the community and a few other city neighborhoods when incumbent Sal DiCiccio vacates the seat because of term limits. In a forum sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills...
