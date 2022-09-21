Read full article on original website
Karen Priddy Gerrits
3d ago
My BF is a former Correction Officer he he use to come home upset and would say very little about these but it was enough for me to know ppl in Jail or Prison do not like ppl like this
Reply(2)
19
Kaity Blanton
3d ago
brutal death sentences to anyone who hurts kids if I was in charge. I can't comprehend that these people are human and did this.
Reply
24
Nancy A. Henderson
3d ago
Hope they are put in the same jail cells with Big bubba, get a taste of how it feels to hurt a child.
Reply
25
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Jackson County man charged with murder 10 months after woman shot in the back
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents reveal details into the first murder case filed in Jackson County this year, including that a four-year-old child was inside the home when it happened. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brady Parrish, 25, with charges filed more than ten months after the death of Lisha […]
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
WLKY.com
Scott County jail is part of Indiana pilot program providing resources to inmates battling addiction
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A new pilot program is underway at the Scott county jail to help inmates living with addiction. It's called the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support Program or "IRACS". The program is funded by the state and it provides support to inmates at Indiana jails who want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles
SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
WISH-TV
Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
wrtv.com
Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been convicted of murder. Marion Superior Court Judge Grant Hawkins found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on other charges, including:
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
WLKY.com
Teens arrested in Seymour after driving 111 mph, police say
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
wamwamfm.com
Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot
Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
Comments / 31