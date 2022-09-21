Read full article on original website
Christina Colmore Russell
3d ago
this woman should get life. them poor babies their gonna have problems for the rest of their lives. prayers for these babies
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
Jackson County man charged with murder 10 months after woman shot in the back
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents reveal details into the first murder case filed in Jackson County this year, including that a four-year-old child was inside the home when it happened. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brady Parrish, 25, with charges filed more than ten months after the death of Lisha […]
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
k105.com
Caneyville felon facing drug, gun, hindering prosecution or apprehension charges
A Caneyville felon is facing drug, gun and hindering prosecution or apprehension charges. On Wednesday evening September 15 at approximately 9:30, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter, Erik Franklin and Andy Cast arrived at 28 East Frank Street in Caneyville to serve a suspect, Dakota Payton, 26, of Caneyville, with an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County father facing charges after 4-year-old's 'near fatal overdose'
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Austin Weisinger was arrested this week on charges including unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment. Hillview police said his son, 4, ingested drugs at their home, not far from Preston Highway, and had to be rushed to the emergency room. "I knew it...
k105.com
Radcliff man found guilty of killing Big Clifty woman formally sentenced
A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been formally sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Last month, a jury found Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles
SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
WLKY.com
Scott County jail is part of Indiana pilot program providing resources to inmates battling addiction
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A new pilot program is underway at the Scott county jail to help inmates living with addiction. It's called the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support Program or "IRACS". The program is funded by the state and it provides support to inmates at Indiana jails who want...
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
WKBW-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside restaurant in 2019
One of the men charged in connection to a May 2019 shooting of judges outside a downtown White Castle restaurant has been found guilty of aggravated battery and other crimes. Brandon Kaiser was convicted on seven out of eight felony charges and one misdemeanor by a jury after a 3-day jury trial.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
leoweekly.com
Former Louisville Cop Involved In McAtee Case Has Change Of Plea Hearing Scheduled, Could Face Less Prison Time
Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews could face a maximum of one year in prison instead of ten for firing pepper balls in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed, a “superseding information” document filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday said. The superseding indictment,...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
