ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Comments / 5

Christina Colmore Russell
3d ago

this woman should get life. them poor babies their gonna have problems for the rest of their lives. prayers for these babies

Reply
2
Related
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars

A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Rockport, IN
Scott County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Spencer County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation

Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Caneyville felon facing drug, gun, hindering prosecution or apprehension charges

A Caneyville felon is facing drug, gun and hindering prosecution or apprehension charges. On Wednesday evening September 15 at approximately 9:30, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter, Erik Franklin and Andy Cast arrived at 28 East Frank Street in Caneyville to serve a suspect, Dakota Payton, 26, of Caneyville, with an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
CANEYVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#County Jail#Violent Crime#Scott Circuit Court
k105.com

Radcliff man found guilty of killing Big Clifty woman formally sentenced

A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been formally sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Last month, a jury found Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old...
RADCLIFF, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.

A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Traffic stop for extreme speed leads to the arrest of two juveniles

SEYMOUR – On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle on I-65 in northern Jackson County for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Following a brief investigation, two juvenile occupants of the vehicle were arrested on various charges. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Master...
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy