Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival celebrates the small Indiana town of Palmyra
PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th annual event. Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana...
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
Fall Festival of Lights Returns to Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana
Once again, Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana will have an amazing light show this fall for your family to enjoy. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is an amazing place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you will come across at the ranch, and they are always adding fun events throughout the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
New Food Pantry Opening in Vevay
(Vevay, Ind.) - A food pantry adjacent to Switzerland County Schools is expected to improve food access for community members. The facility, located at 1037 W. Main St. in Vevay, will be run by Community Mental Health Center, Inc., out of their existing building, which offers behavioral health and primary care services. The space was recently renovated at allow for a food pantry in addition to healthcare services. The food pantry’s grand opening is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6. The food pantry will then be open every Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
salemleader.com
Movie under the stars Friday
Get into the spirit of Halloween with the showing of the movie, Hocus Pocus, on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Washington County YMCA soccer fields,1709 N. Shelby St. The community movie is a fundraiser for the Children’s Tumor Foundation (Ending NF through research). Admission is donation only. Doors open...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
9-year-old girl in Indiana celebrates birthday with people she calls 'community helpers'
Annabelle calls police officers "community helpers," so she invited the Jeffersonville Police Department to her birthday. Three people from JPD stopped at her home.
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
wbiw.com
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Comments / 0