John Oliver Roasts 'Very Weird' Thing U.K. Store Did To Respect The Queen

By Josephine Harvey
 3 days ago

Apparently, a quiet beep at the supermarket checkout is a sign of respect for the dead.

During an appearance on “ Late Night With Seth Meyers ” on Monday, John Oliver chose a highlight from the “very weird 10 days” in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II died.

“I think they had in Morrisons the supermarket ... apparently, they lowered the sound of the beeps at the checkout out of respect for the queen dying,” the British “Last Week Tonight” host said. “She hated beeps. As if someone would’ve gone in, heard the regular beeps and said, ‘Have some fucking respect! She’s lying in state!’”

A number of U.K. businesses raised eyebrows or faced mockery for their bewildering tributes to the late monarch. Morrisons did indeed turn down its checkout beeps and switched off in-store announcements and music. British Cycling, the governing body for the sport, advised people not to ride their bicycles on the day of the queen’s funeral. And Heathrow Airport adjusted its schedule and diverted flights to to avoid noise being heard during the funeral and coffin procession.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

