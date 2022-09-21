Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
Breaking Down What "BBY" Means in 'Andor' and the Larger 'Star Wars' Timeline
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ... (For the love of the galaxy, Star Wars, how much time exactly was a long time ago anyway?) Thanks be to George Lucas — there actually is a way to clearly tell which year it is in the Star Wars timeline.
EW.com
Diego Luna weighs in on Cassian's murderous moment on Andor
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first three episodes of Andor. Forget about Han and Greedo. Cassian Andor proved he was the character who truly shot first when he straight up murdered an informant who was causing too much of a commotion on the Ring of Kafrene in his introductory scene of Rogue One. The fact that one of the heroes of the film was doing this to an ally in his first scene showed he was a different type of character than we've met before in the Star Wars galaxy.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera
We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
CNET
The Rings of Power Just Connected Nori's and Frodo's Journeys in a Fun Way
Each episode of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power has been a feast for the eyes in a ways that only really compares to Peter Jackson's excellent films. And that makes sense: Middle-earth is a big, beautiful place even in its darkest hours. Because all of the things happening in Rings of Power take place thousands of years before the films, there are a lot of places in Middle-earth we're seeing in a new light. Khazad-dûm is a thriving underground kingdom, while Nùmenor is a vibrant island full of art and armor.
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 6 Recap: Just Jen the Wedding Crasher
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here to celebrate She-Hulk (and Titania) crashing a wedding in episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming on Disney Plus now. Here are our recaps of She-Hulk episode 1, episode 2, episode 3, episode 4 and episode 5. Now it's time for a look into the latest installment, titled "Just Jen." This is a quiet week for cameos and Easter eggs, but look out for spoilers!
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Horror
Knock knock. Who's there? M. Night Shyamalan with his latest trailer, for the chilling new movie Knock at the Cabin. Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and Mindhunter plays a dad taking his partner and their kid to a remote cabin for a chill getaway. But they can't get away when a worried Dave Bautista bangs on the door along with some spooky chums carrying pointy weapons. These intruders are cursed with apocalyptic thoughts, and they demand a horrifying choice must be made.
‘Andor’: The ISB in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Explained
'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna elaborate on the ISB who make their return appearance to 'Star Wars' in the Disney+ series.
‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Reveals 1 Major Way the Series Is Different Than ‘Rogue One’
Diego Luna shares how 'Rogue One' and 'Andor' differ from each other
CNET
Every 'Rings of Power' Episode Has Hidden Tidbits. Here's How to Unearth Them
If you're currently watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, you already know it's a staggeringly beautiful show filled with political intrigue, action and characters with names you'll forget in a few minutes. Tolkien's lore has been translated to the screen with spectacular effect,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
CNET
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
‘Andor’ Episode 2: 5 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 5 easter eggs you may have missed in 'Andor' episode 2
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes
A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
Why Andor Has So Few Easter Eggs—And Why That's a Good Thing
The new Disney+ 'Rogue One' spin-off 'Andor' is refreshingly devoid of Easter eggs. It's a tactic the whole franchise could use more of
Polygon
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
Review: ‘Andor’ may be best ‘Star Wars’ series yet
In the opening moments of the new Disney+ series “Andor,” a feeling of déjà vu envelops the viewer. Given the show’s “Star Wars” pedigree (it’s a prequel to the prequel film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), that certainly makes sense.
Comments / 0