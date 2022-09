The Provost’s Office joined forces with the Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research and the Office of International Student and Scholar Advising to bring Nataliia Gusak, a Ukrainian scholar from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, to the College for the 2022-23 academic year. Gusak is serving as a faculty fellow at Bryn Mawr’s Center for Child and Family Wellbeing.

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO