ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Rolls Wheeling Park

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville improved to 6-0 with an impressive 69-28 win over Wheeling Park Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium. The Patriots are now 3-2 on the season and will host Morgantown next week. Steubenville will host Linsly next week.
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
GIRARD, OH
WTOV 9

No one injured in car roll over on Route 22

Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
Washington, PA
Education
Washington, PA
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Steubenville, OH
Sports
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Wyoming, OH
City
Munhall, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
South Park Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ohio Township, PA
Steubenville, OH
Education
City
Washington, PA
WTOV 9

Incident at youth football game in Brooke County remains in question

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A recent altercation at a youth football game has gained a bit of attention. The game took a turn for the worse near the end. "There was a couple of players on the field that had gotten a little out of control,” said Brent King from the Ohio Valley Youth Football League. “The referees had talked to them earlier in the day and at the very end of the game, they got into a fight.”
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#W J#The Red And Black
WTRF

Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Road reopens after hazardous material cleanup

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open following a 2-day cleanup after an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Rolling Hills School Board inks pair of agreements with Byesville

Continuing a long standing tradition of cooperation, the Rolling Hills School District and the Village of Byesville have finalized a pair of agreements. Agreements which are expected to benefit both parties going forward. During Thursday nights’ Rolling Hills Board of Education meeting, approval was given for an agreement between the...
BYESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cityofweirton.com

Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia

Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
DOVER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy