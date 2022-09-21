Read full article on original website
Big Red Rolls Wheeling Park
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville improved to 6-0 with an impressive 69-28 win over Wheeling Park Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium. The Patriots are now 3-2 on the season and will host Morgantown next week. Steubenville will host Linsly next week.
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
No one injured in car roll over on Route 22
Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
Incident at youth football game in Brooke County remains in question
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A recent altercation at a youth football game has gained a bit of attention. The game took a turn for the worse near the end. "There was a couple of players on the field that had gotten a little out of control,” said Brent King from the Ohio Valley Youth Football League. “The referees had talked to them earlier in the day and at the very end of the game, they got into a fight.”
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
Milk truck crash sends debris across Ohio interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
Road reopens after hazardous material cleanup
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open following a 2-day cleanup after an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have […]
Rolling Hills School Board inks pair of agreements with Byesville
Continuing a long standing tradition of cooperation, the Rolling Hills School District and the Village of Byesville have finalized a pair of agreements. Agreements which are expected to benefit both parties going forward. During Thursday nights’ Rolling Hills Board of Education meeting, approval was given for an agreement between the...
Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia
Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
Belmont County man charged with neglecting a child pleads not guilty in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County. 53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday. He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. Officials tell 7News this […]
Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.
