Tampa, FL

Drier air and fewer showers

By Leigh Spann
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A northeast wind flow will help showers push quickly across the state this afternoon. The rain chance is 30%, but the quicker-moving storms will keep heavy rain from setting up over isolated areas.

It will be quite warm with highs in the low 90s. With even drier air around tomorrow, the rain chance drops to 20%. Highs stay in the low 90s.

A weak front arrives late Friday with a 30% chance of rain. The front won’t bring any cooler air, but you may notice slightly lower humidity this weekend.

It’ll still be warm with highs near 90. Rain chances drop to just 20% Saturday and Sunday.

Spotty afternoon showers return Monday, and late next week’s forecast may be impacted by a tropical system. It’s still a long way out, but we’re keeping an eye on a tropical wave that may organize as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean next week.

Hurricane Fiona will bring high surf and rip currents to the east coast this week as it heads north.

aroundosceola.com

8 a.m. update -- We have T.S. Ian; NHC: "Steady to rapid intensification quite possible"

Overnight, Tropical Depression 9 strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian. (Editor's note: my son's name is Ian. This should be a hoot for about a week.) The National Hurricane Center's forecast track has not changed much from Friday night into Saturday morning, projecting a landfall south of Tampa along the Gulf Coast, and bringing the center of the circulation just west of Osceola County, through Lake and Sumter. THAT IS NOT FAR ENOUGH AWAY FROM US TO AVOID SERIOUS TO DIRECT IMPACTS.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Where to get sandbags in Tampa Bay

With hurricane season in full swing - and a state of emergency declared for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Ian - here are the locations where Tampa Bay residents can pick up sandbags.
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
