Putin announces partial mobilization of conscripts, threatens using nuclear weapons

When the Biden White House sends out new talking points on an issue, the liberal media really go all-in to help spread the new narrative. Earlier this week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security hosted a background call with reporters in which it launched a new talking point to respond to Biden’s border crisis. "Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest U.S. border," a Biden official said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO