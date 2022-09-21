Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%
Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem. Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Algorand (ALGO) Undermines Crypto Bloodbath, Adds Over 27% In A Week
This week has been eventful in the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses since Monday, September 19. The Merge on September 15 kickstarted another downtrend for crypto prices. Afterward, CPI data made the feds hike the interest rate by 75 basis points, sending assets price downwards. But as...
NEWSBTC
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
NEWSBTC
Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
NEWSBTC
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
NEWSBTC
Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Saw Crucial Rejection, Can Bulls Save This Support?
Ethereum saw a major rejection near the $1,420 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 6% and remains at a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,420 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,150 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $19,200 and a break above $19,500 could spark a fresh rally. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $19,000 level. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4
As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
NEWSBTC
Why Flasko (FLSK) could make millionaires in 2023, more likely than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)
The cryptoverse arose from the necessity to alter the current way business is conducted. Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized ledger and currency capable of replacing the world’s currencies we know today. Thousands of altcoins have emerged since the debut of Bitcoin, with Ethereum being the most popular (ETH). The meme coins are a subset of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin being the most popular (DOGE).
NEWSBTC
BINANCE COIN, BIG EYES, AND ZILLIQA: THREE CRYPTOCURRENCIES WITH A HIGH PROBABILITY OF PROVIDING 100X PROFITS
Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity, and more celebrities are getting involved. A few Sundays ago, the Video Music Awards (VMAs) featured two prominent rappers performing in their Bored Ape NFTs. Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a raucous performance that fueled crypto enthusiasm, a much-needed event following the 2022 crash. And, as...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) Try to Cover Losses; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases Gains With Triple Digit Growth
Amid the turmoil in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies are coming up with new updates on their platform to sustain their presence. Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) are the major cryptocurrencies that have recently launched new updates to minimize losses and attract users and investors. Then, there is Chronoly.io (CRNO)...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed – Time To Buy DOT?
To shed light on the protocol’s successes, Polkadot insiders have been providing key data. As it stands, these accomplishments are very helpful to the overall ‘well-being’ of DOT. However, the coin’s value has been down alongside the rest of the crypto and financial market. Is this...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin aSOPR Profit-Loss Junction Continues To Act As Resistance
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR profit-loss junction has continued to act as resistance to the price of the crypto. Bitcoin aSOPR Bounces Back Down From The Breakeven Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the aSOPR value equal to ‘1’ line has been acting as...
NEWSBTC
ShareRing Enables Direct $SHR Swapping Between BNB Chain and ShareLedger
From September 22, ShareRing app users can directly swap $SHR between BNB Smart Chain and ShareLedger (SLP3) without first converting to Ethereum ERC-20 token. ShareRing said the decision to slash conversion steps from three to two would drastically boost efficiency, lower the cost of conversion, and save time. $SHR is...
NEWSBTC
Will Polkadot Network Progress Give An Ailing DOT Renewed Vigor?
Polkadot has proven successful in a number of areas recently. Data from Santiment shows that there has been a dramatic increase in development on Polkadot. But does this mean a brighter future for Polkadot? Data shows that the highest amount of transfers occurred on September 16. In addition, there’s even...
NEWSBTC
Up to 410,000 Accounts have engaged in AMAX#1 mining, Armonia lifted an “Everything Farmable” trending wave
Until the end of AMAX#1 mining on September 16, Armonia’s first mining pool made a great hit, which broke the industry record and also led ”Everything Farmable” to become an industry hot topic. It is estimated that up to 410,000 Accounts have engaged in the AMAX#1 mining, among which the strongest miners mined 220.6 AMAX with 130,900 APL, and 5000APL tier mining pool rewards were snapped up within 3.5 hours. This outstanding success of Armonia AMAX#1 highlights the unique value of Armonia’s concept of “Everything Farmable”, and also shapes the prosperous future of “Everything Farmable” in the blockchain industry.
