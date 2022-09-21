Read full article on original website
Related
fortworthreport.org
Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan announces plans to retire
Dr. Robin Ryan announced today he will retire after 38 years in Texas public education. Most recently Dr. Ryan served 13 years as Superintendent of Schools of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Under Dr. Ryan’s leadership, GCISD has received wide acclaim for its personalized approach to learning, high academic achievement, and collaborative work...
fortworthreport.org
Bennett Partners receives award from Texas Society of Architects
FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 – The Texas Society of Architects has presented a 2022 Studio Award to Bennett Partners for the architectural firm’s work in reimagining the Center for Transforming Lives (CTL), a Fort Worth outreach organization assisting underserved communities. The recognition is the latest in a series of recent awards bestowed on Bennett Partners for its creative approach to designing and improving working and living spaces.
fortworthreport.org
‘We can only do so much’ : Low turnout at Tarrant County public election test
Despite months of rancor in Tarrant County over the viability of voting machines and the accuracy of ballot counting, a test held Friday allowing members of the public to test the system themselves was sparsely attended. Hundreds of sample ballots stood ready, but fewer than a dozen participants cast only...
fortworthreport.org
Jammed northwest Tarrant County roads take driver’s seat in county commissioner race
Change is coming to Tarrant County Precinct 4’s commissioner seat. For the first time since 1987, the county’s fastest-growing precinct, home to the largest Hispanic population in Tarrant County, will pick a new face to represent it. The impacts of growth, particularly jammed roads and highways, remain among...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
Listen: New city innovation chief plans to bring more pilot tests beyond Bitcoin to Fort Worth
In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Carlo Capua, the city of Fort Worth’s new chief of strategy and innovation, discusses his plans to bring more innovation to the city. Capua is also overlooking special projects such as the new Texas A&M’s research and innovation center.
fortworthreport.org
FTA visits TEXRail, discusses transit initiatives
Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool joined Trinity Metro and Grapevine leaders for a discussion about TEXRail and a visit to Grapevine/Main Street Station. Vanterpool and FTA Region 6 Regional Administrator Gail Lyssy met with Trinity Metro Board Chairman Jeff Davis, President and CEO Richard Andreski, Vice President...
fortworthreport.org
‘Gladney baby’ hopes to use storytelling, love of film to create change in Fort Worth
Real change happens in small ways. That belief led Duke Greenhill back to his hometown of Fort Worth. “I believe in community, and this is the community that I came from,” Greenhill said. “And so my vision is to try to use … my superpowers to leave Fort Worth better in some way.”
fortworthreport.org
M2G Ventures sells The Foundry District to Asana Partners
FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Sept. 22, 2022 – Asana Partners acquired The Foundry District, a well-known mixed-use development in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, from M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate investment and development company. Named the Foundry for its industrial roots, this six-acre adaptive reuse district...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortworthreport.org
Estonian self-driving delivery maker Clevon opens American headquarters at Alliance Airport
Estonian self-driving delivery manufacturer Clevon announced Sept. 22 it is headquartering its U.S. operations in Fort Worth at Alliance Airport. The company plans to manufacture vehicles that do not have a driver and can deliver parcels in neighborhoods. Clevon CEO Sander Sebastian Agur estimates the autonomous delivery industry will grow...
Comments / 0