Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan announces plans to retire

Dr. Robin Ryan announced today he will retire after 38 years in Texas public education. Most recently Dr. Ryan served 13 years as Superintendent of Schools of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Under Dr. Ryan’s leadership, GCISD has received wide acclaim for its personalized approach to learning, high academic achievement, and collaborative work...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Bennett Partners receives award from Texas Society of Architects

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 – The Texas Society of Architects has presented a 2022 Studio Award to Bennett Partners for the architectural firm’s work in reimagining the Center for Transforming Lives (CTL), a Fort Worth outreach organization assisting underserved communities. The recognition is the latest in a series of recent awards bestowed on Bennett Partners for its creative approach to designing and improving working and living spaces.
FORT WORTH, TX
FTA visits TEXRail, discusses transit initiatives

Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool joined Trinity Metro and Grapevine leaders for a discussion about TEXRail and a visit to Grapevine/Main Street Station. Vanterpool and FTA Region 6 Regional Administrator Gail Lyssy met with Trinity Metro Board Chairman Jeff Davis, President and CEO Richard Andreski, Vice President...
GRAPEVINE, TX
M2G Ventures sells The Foundry District to Asana Partners

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Sept. 22, 2022 – Asana Partners acquired The Foundry District, a well-known mixed-use development in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, from M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate investment and development company. Named the Foundry for its industrial roots, this six-acre adaptive reuse district...
FORT WORTH, TX
