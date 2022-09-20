ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Women’s Tennis Heads to Barb Chandler Classic

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Women's tennis team is headed north to Boise, Idaho, to open their fall slate at the fifth-annual Barb Chandler Classic on Sept. 23-25, hosted by Boise State. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Barb Chandler Classic. DATE: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25 LOCATION: Boise, Idaho | Appleton Tennis Center. WATCH...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Offensive Struggles Cause Utes To Fall To Buffaloes In Conference Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Offensive struggles for the Utes caused a setback in the conference opener for the home team as Utah Volleyball fell to Colorado in three sets (23-25, 11-25, 22-25) on Thursday night in the Huntsman Center. Despite leading the Buffaloes on the defensive end in digs and blocks, the lack of rhythm offensively was too much to overcome.
BOULDER, CO
utahutes.com

Arizona Comes to Town as Utah Soccer Opens Pac-12 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's soccer team is getting ready to dive into the Pac-12 portion of their 2022 schedule and the Utes' conference slate begins on Friday, when they'll host the Arizona Wildcats at Ute Field for a 7 p.m. match. FRIDAY'S MATCHUP. Date...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

