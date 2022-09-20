SALT LAKE CITY – Offensive struggles for the Utes caused a setback in the conference opener for the home team as Utah Volleyball fell to Colorado in three sets (23-25, 11-25, 22-25) on Thursday night in the Huntsman Center. Despite leading the Buffaloes on the defensive end in digs and blocks, the lack of rhythm offensively was too much to overcome.

