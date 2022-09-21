ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News Briefs for 09.24.22

The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village. 110 Freeman Street, a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
Mary Alice
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen

Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Cyclist perishes in Goose Creek

A late-night collision on Wednesday, Sept. 21 reportedly resulted in the death of an individual operating a bicycle in the area of Stratford High School along Crowfield Boulevard. The Goose Creek PD responded to the fatality, but haven't immediately released details regarding what caused the crash nor the exact time...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Upper King Street still boasts the Charleston area's most robust nightlife

My mom grew up in West Ashley and attended the College of Charleston, and my dad has been here since 1979, first working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in North Charleston. They met at San Miguel’s on Market Street, a former late-evening drink hub in a location that has long been at the crux of Charleston’s nightlife scene.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville rolls past Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK — Friday night’s game between long-time rivals Summerville and Goose Creek had very little defense. Both offenses went up and down the field all night long and Summerville won the contest, 56-30. The Green Wave earned its fourth win in five games and bounced back from its first loss, a 16-0 setback to Sumter last week. The Gators dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, albeit against a difficult non-region schedule.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

1718 Sparkleberry Lane, Johns Island, SC 29455

Precious cottage with main bedroom downstairs in beautiful Whitney Lake! This home is less than 3 years old and features an open floor plan and hardwood floors in the main living areas. The kitchen features an island and walk-in pantry. The laundry room is downstairs just across from main bedroom. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms loft area and hall bathroom. Fabulous Lowcountry front porch back porch and detached 2 car garage round out this home! Whitney Lake features a large lake great for kayaking or taking evening strolls. The lake is just steps from this home! Come check it out! A $2 000 lender credit is available and will be applied to closing costs and prepaids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

732 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414

Welcome to 732 Hunt Club Run! Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood in WestAshley! Primary Ensuite on the first floor with new hardwood floors and Huge updated bath! Thebottom floor also features a formal dining room hardwoods throughout half bath plenty ofstorage laundry large updated kitchen with a gas range and breakfast nook and living roomwith a gas fireplace!Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms full bath and a gigantic FROG for use as a 4th bedroomor flex space! New hardwood floors in upstairs hallway! The backyard is lovely with a hugedeck!Both HVACs installed 2018! New 50 year roof new gutter system and Nest thermostatsinstalled in 2019! AT&T fiber drop in the house and convection oven downdraft in place for yourconvenience! Deck Umbrel and Gym Machines convey with acceptable offer! Washer/ Dryer do Not convey. Fridge Conveys. You must see this immaculate home today! Neighborhood has a community pool and playground!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Oceanside Collegiate readies for tough defense of unbeaten Sumter

The Oceanside Collegiate football team has played as difficult an early season schedule as any Class AA school in the state, but has managed a 3-1 start to the 2022 campaign. The Landsharks, ranked second in the latest statewide Class AA poll, face another challenge on Friday night when they host the 5-0 Sumter Gamecocks. Sumter, ranked fifth in Class AAAAA, already has two wins over local programs. Sumter beat Goose Creek, 31-14, and knocked off Summerville, 16-0, last week.
SUMTER, SC

