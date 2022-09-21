ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year

WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
edsource.org

New program to give ineligible University of California applicants a path to admission

Some California high school graduates who are ineligible for admission to the University of California will soon have a new opportunity to get their seat in the system. To comply with a request in last year’s state budget, UC is creating a new dual admissions program that will launch in fall 2023 and was presented this week to the academic affairs committee of the system’s board of regents. The program is targeted toward students who graduate from high school with at least a 3.0 grade point average but without all the required A-G courses, the set of classes students must take to be eligible for admission to UC. Those students would be given a conditional offer of admission to a specific UC campus, but will first need to go to community college and complete their lower-division classes.
BERKELEY, CA
richmondconfidential.org

‘Where’s my teacher?’ Students and parents want to know why WCCUSD hasn’t filled dozens of teacher vacancies

Parents protested and teachers rallied against West Contra Costa Unified School District on Wednesday, expressing frustrations with how the teacher shortage is being handled and communicated to the community. A few dozen parents, kids and teachers gathered at Memorial Park in Richmond, directly across the street from the WCCUSD headquarters,...
RICHMOND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner

Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation’s most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt. With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has bought TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California, newspaper ads in Texas decrying the state’s lax gun laws, and billboards in seven conservative states — including Texas — urging women to come to California if they need an abortion. Now, Newsom is scheduled to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, billed as a talk “on what the nation’s most populous state can teach the other 49 — including (Texas).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate

The Concord Police Officer's Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord's fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month's Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney's Association. Ring said "I am the candidate of law and order."
CONCORD, CA

