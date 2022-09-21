ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays and Blue Jays engaged in another tense battle Saturday, this time swapping zeroes into the seventh inning. That’s when Rays manager Kevin Cash took out starter Drew Rasmussen to bring in lefty Brooks Raley, and that’s when Whit Merrifield delivered the shot the Blue Jays needed, hitting a three-run homer.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO