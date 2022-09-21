Russia's mobilisation is escalation of conflict - Germany's vice chancellor

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.

Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond."

Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knnolle

