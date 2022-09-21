Iran's Khamenei gives second televised speech after report of illness
DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday and appeared healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors.
The New York Times had reported last week that he had canceled appearances after falling ill.
Writing by Michael Georgy
