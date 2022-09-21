ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran's Khamenei gives second televised speech after report of illness

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dAie_0i3wR4eN00

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday and appeared healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors.

The New York Times had reported last week that he had canceled appearances after falling ill.

Writing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

