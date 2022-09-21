ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's mobilisation was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, Ukraine says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday.

Podolyak said in a text message that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West.

