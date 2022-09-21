Read full article on original website
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 1
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 3
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 20
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 7
Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1
On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.
The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever. HBO has...
The Walking Dead Review: An Action-Packed Race to the Finish Line
Wrapping up a 12-year show cannot be easy, but after watching the first two of the final eight episodes, it's obvious The Walking Dead is going out in a blaze of glory. We pick up in the immediate aftermath of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16, with all of our key players in different scenarios as the pressure cooker environment they live in becomes too much to handle.
The Crown Season 5 Sets November Premiere at Netflix
If you thought Netflix would delay The Crown Season 5 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, you were wrong. Netflix revealed Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that the next chapter in Peter Morgan's hit drama series would get underway on November 9. All episodes of the fifth...
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: How Will Marco's Death Affect the Family?
That's the way to deliver a season premiere. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, the series escalated when Marco died in an accident while confronting his family after kidnapping Luca. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the accidental death and everything else in the...
Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works. And now we have our first look. Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday
NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
Rhea Seehorn Reunites With Better Call Saul Creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ Drama
Better Call Saul may be over, but series creator Vince Gilligan is already prepping his next series. Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Gilligan had closed a deal to bring a new project to fruition. However, the only information we have is that Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn is attached.
TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady
The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed
Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
Law & Order Crossover Premiere Review: Gimme Shelter
Fans have hoped for a three-show crossover ever since Law & Order Thursday became a thing, and the one we got packed a powerful punch. If Law & Order Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1, Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, and Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 are any indication, the new seasons of these shows are going to be different from what came before. That's a good thing.
Lori Loughlin Set to Star In Great American Family Movie Fall Into Winter
Lori Loughlin has closed a deal to return to TV screens. Great American Family today revealed the former When Calls the Heart star will appear in Fall Into Winter, which premieres in January, 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. The film, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy...
Dead to Me Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix: Watch the First Trailer
All roads have led to this. Netflix has set a premiere date for the third -- and final season -- of Dead to Me. The smash hit dramedy will premiere its last season on November 17. The news dropped during Tudum, Netflix's Global Fan Event on Saturday. That means fans...
