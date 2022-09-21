Savor the end of summer with pisto, a Spanish vegetable stew

With August and Labor Day in the rearview mirror, we're clearly cruising into a new season. Still, let's not forget that summer lasts until Sept. 22. There is still time to soak it all in, to put all of summer's best to use, to relish summer on all cylinders. The best way I know how to do that is to make the Spanish vegetable stew known as pisto.

Pisto has roots in ancient preparations, when Spain's countryside — verdant and fruitful — lacked access to fresh water, according to Penelope Casas's "1,000 Spanish Recipes." Instead of boiling vegetables, cooks would simmer and saute them, letting their juices run and bubble until thick. There are many ways to make pisto, but it generally involves onions, zucchini (and/or eggplant) and tomatoes. Some variations are made with potatoes and other roots, leafy greens and a variety of summer squash.