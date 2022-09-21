ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever. HBO has...
TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 1

What made the team realize the murder was more than a typical homicide?. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, the team treated an arrested girl as a victim. When the girl refused to talk, they had to figure out what her connection to the case was. Meanwhile,...
The Walking Dead Review: An Action-Packed Race to the Finish Line

Wrapping up a 12-year show cannot be easy, but after watching the first two of the final eight episodes, it's obvious The Walking Dead is going out in a blaze of glory. We pick up in the immediate aftermath of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16, with all of our key players in different scenarios as the pressure cooker environment they live in becomes too much to handle.
YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed

Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
