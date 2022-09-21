ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
TV Fanatic

Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season

As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever. HBO has...
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Review: An Action-Packed Race to the Finish Line

Wrapping up a 12-year show cannot be easy, but after watching the first two of the final eight episodes, it's obvious The Walking Dead is going out in a blaze of glory. We pick up in the immediate aftermath of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16, with all of our key players in different scenarios as the pressure cooker environment they live in becomes too much to handle.
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works. And now we have our first look. Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: How Will Marco's Death Affect the Family?

That's the way to deliver a season premiere. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, the series escalated when Marco died in an accident while confronting his family after kidnapping Luca. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the accidental death and everything else in the...
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Crossover Premiere Review: Gimme Shelter

Fans have hoped for a three-show crossover ever since Law & Order Thursday became a thing, and the one we got packed a powerful punch. If Law & Order Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1, Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, and Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 are any indication, the new seasons of these shows are going to be different from what came before. That's a good thing.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday

NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
TV Fanatic

Lori Loughlin Set to Star In Great American Family Movie Fall Into Winter

Lori Loughlin has closed a deal to return to TV screens. Great American Family today revealed the former When Calls the Heart star will appear in Fall Into Winter, which premieres in January, 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. The film, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy...
TV Fanatic

YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed

Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
