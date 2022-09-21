ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -302, Diamondbacks +244; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 103-44 overall and 51-19 at home. The Dodgers have an 80-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 30-41 record on the road and a 68-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 51-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .327 batting average to rank fourth on the Dodgers, and has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 1.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: day-to-day (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays come up short against Blue Jays, fall a game back

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays and Blue Jays engaged in another tense battle Saturday, this time swapping zeroes into the seventh inning. That’s when Rays manager Kevin Cash took out starter Drew Rasmussen to bring in lefty Brooks Raley, and that’s when Whit Merrifield delivered the shot the Blue Jays needed, hitting a three-run homer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy