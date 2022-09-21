Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale

Earlier this year we reported that Daddy’s Chicken Shack was going to make its debut in the Phoenix Metro market and since then, we’ve been waiting for updates on their first location. Now, we can excitedly report that Daddy’s Chicken Shack is headed for Scottsdale , where it will be taking over the former Macayo’s at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road , according to its website.

No official opening date has been announced yet, but you may have noticed signage up on the windows. What Now Phoenix has reached out to representatives for Daddy’s Chicken Shack, so we will update if we hear back.

The fast-growing fried chicken sandwich chain began in 2018. Founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas began serving Webb’s fried chicken sliders out of a hole-in-the-wall shop in Pasadena, California.

Her signature chicken sandwich, which is brined overnight in buttermilk and double-battered, became a hit and quickly gained a cult following. Since its beginnings, the entrepreneurial duo have taken the brand nationwide, inking franchise development deals in Denver, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.

For more information, visit daddyschickenshack.com .

Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .