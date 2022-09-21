ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEcKc_0i3wO6fQ00

Earlier this year we reported that Daddy’s Chicken Shack was going to make its debut in the Phoenix Metro market and since then, we’ve been waiting for updates on their first location. Now, we can excitedly report that Daddy’s Chicken Shack is headed for Scottsdale , where it will be taking over the former Macayo’s at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road , according to its website.

No official opening date has been announced yet, but you may have noticed signage up on the windows. What Now Phoenix has reached out to representatives for Daddy’s Chicken Shack, so we will update if we hear back.

The fast-growing fried chicken sandwich chain began in 2018. Founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas began serving Webb’s fried chicken sliders out of a hole-in-the-wall shop in Pasadena, California.

Her signature chicken sandwich, which is brined overnight in buttermilk and double-battered, became a hit and quickly gained a cult following. Since its beginnings, the entrepreneurial duo have taken the brand nationwide, inking franchise development deals in Denver, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.

For more information, visit daddyschickenshack.com .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Shack#Chicken Sandwich#Signage#Food Drink
12 News

It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
azbigmedia.com

Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say

Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10

Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
574
Followers
219
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy