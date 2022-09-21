ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Renovated Investment Property Sells for $1.2 Mil, While a Warehouse Distribution Center Supports Nearshoring Manufacturing

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- The multi-family and industrial team produced the top sale and lease transactions last week at C&W | PICOR. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Joey Martinez recently sold an apartment property near the University of Arizona. Across the border, Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist, represented the tenant during the lease of a warehouse distribution center in Mexico.
Autonomous Driving Company Pony.ai Expands into Tucson, Arizona

- Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous driving technology company, today announces its plan to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in Tucson, Arizona, with trained safety drivers behind the wheel of the vehicles. Pony.ai is partnering with Pima Community College and will base its operations at the new Automotive Technology & Innovation Center, located at its Downtown campus. The new Pony.ai operation is the first and only location in Arizona for the company.
