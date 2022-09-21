(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.

