NHPR
Worker shortage and too few discharge options close 48 beds at New Hampshire Hospital
In a week where nearly 30 adults were waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient psychiatric care, 48 of New Hampshire Hospital’s 184 beds are closed due to staffing shortages, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette told executive councilors this week. That’s partly due to the department’s...
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
pureoldies1055.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
NHPR
Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown
Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider allowing retired teachers to return full-time
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The new school year is well underway, but several New Hampshire districts are still looking to fill positions and lawmakers are exploring ways to help them hire. Manchester is New Hampshire's largest school district. This past summer, officials found themselves struggling to hire staff. "In general,...
NHPR
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
mainepublic.org
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
NHPR
How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire
More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
