ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Mountain Lodge
95.9 WCYY

$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities

Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
NHPR

Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown

Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henniker, NH
State
New Hampshire State
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine game warden and dog locate missing New Hampshire woman

A Maine game warden -- with the help of his canine partner -- located a New Hampshire woman missing since yesterday in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick on Thursday morning. According to Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife, South Berwick police found an unattended vehicle at the park at...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need

NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
NASHUA, NH
ems1.com

With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service

SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy