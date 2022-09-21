Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
A Retired Canobie Lake Park Rollercoaster Has Some Big News
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired attractions? Over the years, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has seen many changes to its attractions. When I say changes, it could be a retheming, a new look or name, or the attraction was taken out of the amusement park.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
IN THIS ARTICLE
$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
NHPR
Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown
Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
WMUR.com
Missing New Hampshire woman found apparently unhurt in Maine state park, officials say
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A woman from Rollinsford is safe after being rescued at a state park in Maine. Police began looking for the 35-year-old woman after finding her unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick, Maine, late Wednesday night. She had not been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire.
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine game warden and dog locate missing New Hampshire woman
A Maine game warden -- with the help of his canine partner -- located a New Hampshire woman missing since yesterday in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick on Thursday morning. According to Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife, South Berwick police found an unattended vehicle at the park at...
WMUR.com
Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need
NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ems1.com
With new chief on board, N.H. county preps to launch EMS service
SWANZEY, N.H. — Construction crews worked busily, painting, drilling and hammering away, as a generator whirled Friday at 53 Monadnock Highway ( Route 12), the future site of Cheshire County's new EMS service. Michael Spain, the chief hired last month to lead Cheshire EMS, exuded an air of excitement...
Comments / 0