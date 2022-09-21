Why SOBR Safe Shares Surged Around 233%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 232.8% to settle at $3.03 on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems. The company is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares jumped 86.4% to close at $11.00 on Tuesday.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS surged 60.6% to settle at $2.2005.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO gained 42.4% to close at $20.79. Strength may be due to short interest in the stock and social media interest.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX climbed 41.3% to close at $3.49 after the company announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits which has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 28.4% to close at $38.91.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS gained 27.7% to close at $1.36 after the company announced Bonum Health, a subsidiary, signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food, to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares climbed 26.5% to close at $3.06 after gaining over 4% on Monday.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 22.4% to close at $2.35. Strauss Frito-Lay chose the SaverOne Protection System for its delivery trucks in Israel.

Yunji Inc. YJ gained 20.2% to close at $1.00.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE jumped 15.7% to close at $6.86. Raymond James maintained bluebird bio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $10.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR jumped 14.7% to close at $2.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares gained 14.7% to close at $0.3753 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q4 net loss of $4.5 million.

mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD rose 14.7% to settle at $2.1561.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA surged 14.4% to close at $0.46.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 14.3% to close at $6.56.

Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX climbed 13.4% to settle at $19.85. Mannatech Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.5 million of its outstanding shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 13.3% to close at $0.9150. China Liberal Education Holdings recently signed a letter with Aiways Holdings Limited to acquire all outstanding equity interest of Aiways.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN jumped 11.9% to close at $2.26.

O2Micro International Limited OIIM rose 11.2% to close at $3.28 after the company announced receipt of a revised preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.

EuroDry Ltd. EDRY gained 10.8% to settle at $14.43. The company signed an agreement to sell M/V Pantelis, a 74,020 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for approximately $9.7 million.

Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 9.7% to settle at $0.8999.

Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 9.5% to close at $6.48. Apexigen recently announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers.

BTCS Inc. BTCS rose 9.1% to settle at $1.56. BTCS, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.61 per share.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares rose 8.4% to close at $5.96. BYND Cannasoft shares jumped over 32% on Monday after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.

SeqLL Inc. SQL gained 7% to close at $0.86.

Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 6.5% to close at $44.41 as the company boosted its guidance for the third quarter.

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG rose 6.4% to settle at $27.11 after a U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth's $13 billion buyout deal for Change Healthcare.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM climbed 5.9% to close at $95.32. Oxford Industries completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million. Piper Sandler maintained Oxford Industries with an Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $135.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares dropped 75.5% to close at $0.49 on Tuesday after the company priced a 10 million share public offering at $0.50 per share. Also, HC Wainwright & Co downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday.

Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE dropped 46.1% to close at $1.03.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 39.1% to close at $0.2252.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI fell 37.5% to close at $0.6629 as the U.S. FDA staff raised concerns over the safety of the company’s experimental cancer drug and questioned the benefits it provided over existing therapies.

Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9% to close at $2.97.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI RUM dipped 23.9% to close at $12.79.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV dropped 22.5% to close at $1.93. PetVivo Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE fell 21.5% to close at $1.06. AmeriDrive partnered with HyreCar on $100 million revolving line of credit joint venture.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.2% to settle at $72.50.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI dropped 19.9% to close at $2.45. Trevi Therapeutics recently announced results from the full set of subjects in its Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for treating chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 19.7% to close at $0.1245.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX dropped 19.2% to settle at $0.1810.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 17.3% to close at $0.9350.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dropped 16.9% to close at $18.61 following an FT report suggesting investors in the SPAC are pushing for better terms in a financing package.

Mynaric AG MYNA fell 16.7% to close at $5.15.

Sotera Health Company SHC fell 16.6% to close at $8.20.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 16.5% to close at $4.24.

Research Frontiers Incorporated REFR declined 15.7% to settle at $2.37.

FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 15.6% to close at $2.11.

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS dropped 15% to settle at $15.87.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc HOLO fell 13.9% to close at $2.54.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG dropped 13.9% to close at $36.91.

Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV declined 13.6% to settle at $4.85.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 13.5% to settle at $0.1461. Esports Entertainment recently priced a 30 million share plus warrant public offering at $0.25 per share plus warrant.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 13.3% to close at $6.11 after climbing around 55% on Monday.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 12.8% to close at $0.9943.

Ford Motor Company F fell 12.3% to close at $13.09 after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.

ReneSola Ltd SOL tumbled 12% to settle at $5.35. Xianshou Li recently reported a 7.52% stake in ReneSola.

Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ dropped 11.8% to close at $7.10.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 11.7% to close at $3.49.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX dropped 11.6% to close at $13.07.

Gogoro Inc. GGR fell 11.6% to settle at $4.65 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a $4.30 price target.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dropped 9.8% to close at $1.47.

Vericity, Inc. VERY fell 9.6% to close at $6.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 9.4% to close at $4.23.

Value Line, Inc. VALU dropped 9.1% to close at $58.20. Value Line recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.47.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS fell 8.9% to close at $1.12. Clovis Oncology recently submitted applications for Rubraca label expansion in the US and European Union as first-line maintenance treatment in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

Aravive, Inc. ARAV fell 8.6% to settle at $0.9320.