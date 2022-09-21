Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Kalen King highlight another big day of turnovers
Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game. “I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said....
Digital Collegian
Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football
Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football set for final nonconference game against Central Michigan
After traveling southward to stomp Auburn 41-12 last weekend, Penn State is now back in University Park for a two-game homestand, beginning with Central Michigan this Saturday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions are cruising at 3-0, while the Chippewas haven’t been so fortunate with a 1-2 start to the season....
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Week 4 tilt with Central Michigan
Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas. According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football’s home matchup with Central Michigan
Penn State has its second home game of the season Saturday. After heading down south to beat Auburn, the Nittany Lions are set to kick off at noon against Central Michigan in Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network and will be available to be...
Digital Collegian
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke's 1st career tallies help Penn State women's hockey secure upset victory
Penn State’s preseason CHA Rookie of the Year is living up to expectations early in Hockey Valley. Despite a slow offensive start in the season opener, the Nittany Lions finished the first night of the campaign with a 4-1 win against Wisconsin, fueled by the play of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
Digital Collegian
Happy Valley wind, rain unable to stop Penn State women’s soccer en route to upset of No. 4 Rutgers
State College, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful town, smack dab in the center of the Keystone State, that enjoys equally lovely weather — precipitation, wind and freezing chills. The temperature dipped as low as 50 F, which would be a godsend during the winter months, but was a cold reality...
Digital Collegian
Schlegel leads Penn State women’s soccer to upset victory over Rutgers
Penn State faced two tough tests on Thursday night; No. 4 Rutgers and the weather. The Scarlet Knights came to Jeffrey field with a perfect 9-0 record, but it wouldn’t stay that way for much longer. The blue and white came away with a major upset taking down it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with win over Indiana
Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and utter dominance. The No. 9 Nittany Lions came away with a 3-0 set victory over Indiana Friday night at Rec Hall to open up Big Ten play. “Any win in this conference is...
Digital Collegian
Rivals come to town to kick off Big Ten play as Penn State field hockey looks to extend winning streak
It’s hate week in Happy Valley, as Penn State returns home for two marquee matchups against Big Ten rivals after a successful road trip. The Nittany Lions were away from University Park for an extended period of time, and after a gauntlet of a schedule, they were able to get out to the other side unscathed.
Digital Collegian
Analysis | Examining how Penn State men’s hockey’s newest skaters will affect returners’ play time
“Strength in numbers” is a saying that often reflects well upon any sports team, and Penn State appears to be taking that approach this season. The Nittany Lions’ roster has 28 players, seven of which are new to the team. With many returning mainstays, there’ll be plenty of...
Digital Collegian
No. 14 Penn State women's hockey tops No. 3 Wisconsin in season opener
Penn State was ranked 14th in the preseason USCHO poll, and it had a chance to prove that it belonged right off the bat. Not only did the Nittany Lions cement their status on the poll, they made a good case for climbing the ranks. The Nittany Lions faced off...
Comments / 0