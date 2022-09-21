ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Digital Collegian

Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football's punting and kicking units

Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game

Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings 'different style' of run game against Penn State football

Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
