Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Schlegel leads Penn State women’s soccer to upset victory over Rutgers
Penn State faced two tough tests on Thursday night; No. 4 Rutgers and the weather. The Scarlet Knights came to Jeffrey field with a perfect 9-0 record, but it wouldn’t stay that way for much longer. The blue and white came away with a major upset taking down it's...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey implodes in 3rd period, splits series after 9-1 blowout loss to Wisconsin
After No. 14 Penn State made history Thursday night, capturing its first win over a top five opponent, the following contest was a different story. The Nittany Lions failed to recapture the magic they had the night prior and fell to No. 3 Wisconsin 9-1. Despite the result, coach Jeff...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with win over Indiana
Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and utter dominance. The No. 9 Nittany Lions came away with a 3-0 set victory over Indiana Friday night at Rec Hall to open up Big Ten play. “Any win in this conference is...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Kalen King highlight another big day of turnovers
Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game. “I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said....
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
Digital Collegian
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke's 1st career tallies help Penn State women's hockey secure upset victory
Penn State’s preseason CHA Rookie of the Year is living up to expectations early in Hockey Valley. Despite a slow offensive start in the season opener, the Nittany Lions finished the first night of the campaign with a 4-1 win against Wisconsin, fueled by the play of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer hands No. 4 Rutgers its first loss of the season
For the first time all season, Rutgers lost a game. Penn State is known to always strike first and its game against the Scarlet Knights was no different. An early goal is what separated the Nittany Lions from their opponents en route to a 2-0 win. It all went down...
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Digital Collegian
Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football
Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
Digital Collegian
Rivals come to town to kick off Big Ten play as Penn State field hockey looks to extend winning streak
It’s hate week in Happy Valley, as Penn State returns home for two marquee matchups against Big Ten rivals after a successful road trip. The Nittany Lions were away from University Park for an extended period of time, and after a gauntlet of a schedule, they were able to get out to the other side unscathed.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces tipoff times, broadcast information for Penn State men's basketball's 2022-23 season
Basketball season is getting closer, and Penn State announced when and where you can catch all its games. The Nittany Lions announced most of their tipoff times and all of their broadcasting information for the 2022-23 season Thursday. The blue and white starts its campaign on Nov. 7 against Winthrop...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football set for final nonconference game against Central Michigan
After traveling southward to stomp Auburn 41-12 last weekend, Penn State is now back in University Park for a two-game homestand, beginning with Central Michigan this Saturday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions are cruising at 3-0, while the Chippewas haven’t been so fortunate with a 1-2 start to the season....
Digital Collegian
Analysis | Examining how Penn State men’s hockey’s newest skaters will affect returners’ play time
“Strength in numbers” is a saying that often reflects well upon any sports team, and Penn State appears to be taking that approach this season. The Nittany Lions’ roster has 28 players, seven of which are new to the team. With many returning mainstays, there’ll be plenty of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve after mediocre 2021-22 season | Opinion
After finishing the 2021-22 season seven games below .500, Penn State enters this season with plenty of things to improve upon. Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in terms of total points scored and total points allowed last season. The team struggled...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer learning to play without key injured veteran forwards Liam Butts, Andrew Privett
Penn State, although performing well on the field, is down two key players. Seniors midfielder Andrew Privett and forward Liam Butts have missed match time recently due to injuries. Butts was hurt during the Nittany Lions’ match against Princeton, a game they ended up losing 2-1. Privett, on the other...
