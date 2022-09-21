Iranian women burn their hijabs as hundreds protest death of Mahsa Amini

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 Capitol rioter rally on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest to date,” crowds were expected.But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number of counter-protesters as rally attendees—a few dozen, at best.The event on Capitol grounds, organized and attended by a cornucopia of far-right groups with a variety of missions, predominantly attracted right-wing members of what was once “The People’s Convoy,” now better known as the 1776 Restoration Movement.As upside-down flags waved in the wind overlooking the Capitol building, 1776 Restoration Movement...

