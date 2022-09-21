*Rental Price Improvement* - Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom - AVAILABLE NOW! - Ready for immediate move in, this newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom is your next place to call home! With a newly rebuilt large shared front porch, private entrance, off-street parking for 2 vehicles, and washer/dryer hookups in the basement - this apartment is bound to feel like home immediately. Have all the aspects of living in your own home, but also have all the benefits of living in a professionally managed apartment home. Updates to this home include fresh paint, new appliances, new flooring, upgraded bathroom & more! Heat, trash removal, and electric not included. Snow removal and lawn care is provided! $1925/month for a 12 month lease - occupancy can begin upon approved application, security deposit & 1st months rental payment, plus signed lease! Sorry, no pets allowed. This gorgeous apartment will not last long - schedule your showing ASAP!

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO