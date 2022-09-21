Penn State students react to potential alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football
Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Happy Valley wind, rain unable to stop Penn State women’s soccer en route to upset of No. 4 Rutgers
State College, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful town, smack dab in the center of the Keystone State, that enjoys equally lovely weather — precipitation, wind and freezing chills. The temperature dipped as low as 50 F, which would be a godsend during the winter months, but was a cold reality...
Digital Collegian
Penn State's Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium
At its Friday meeting, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium. The resolution passed with five opposition votes, and it will include the sale of alcohol at football games and other events in Beaver Stadium. All sales will end following the third quarter during football games.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with Indiana, Michigan at Rec Hall
The Big Ten gauntlet has begun and No. 9 Penn State heads into the signature part of the year undefeated. Penn State’s aggressive offense and stoic defense has created more national attention as the 11-0 Nittany Lions look to take care of business against Indiana and Michigan this weekend at Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Kalen King highlight another big day of turnovers
Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game. “I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said....
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
How to watch Penn State vs. Central Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at noon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Week 4 tilt with Central Michigan
Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas. According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so...
Digital Collegian
Schlegel leads Penn State women’s soccer to upset victory over Rutgers
Penn State faced two tough tests on Thursday night; No. 4 Rutgers and the weather. The Scarlet Knights came to Jeffrey field with a perfect 9-0 record, but it wouldn’t stay that way for much longer. The blue and white came away with a major upset taking down it's...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
Digital Collegian
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke's 1st career tallies help Penn State women's hockey secure upset victory
Penn State’s preseason CHA Rookie of the Year is living up to expectations early in Hockey Valley. Despite a slow offensive start in the season opener, the Nittany Lions finished the first night of the campaign with a 4-1 win against Wisconsin, fueled by the play of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
