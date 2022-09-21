ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State students react to potential alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’

By Teagan Mayr
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units

Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game

Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State College, PA
Education
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
Digital Collegian

Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football

Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Stadiums#Beaver Stadium#Football Games
Digital Collegian

Penn State's Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium

At its Friday meeting, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium. The resolution passed with five opposition votes, and it will include the sale of alcohol at football games and other events in Beaver Stadium. All sales will end following the third quarter during football games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Rutgers University

Comments / 0

Community Policy