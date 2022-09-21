Read full article on original website
Missouri women’s soccer beats Auburn 1-0.
Missouri soccer began its Southeastern Conference campaign on Sept. 16 with a victory at home, defeating No. 23 Auburn 1-0. The substitutes made the difference for the Tigers, as sophomore forward Kylie Dobbs scored the only. goal of the game in the 35th minute shortly after coming on the field....
How Blake Baker has rejuvenated the Missouri Tigers’ defense
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker brings a different energy to Missouri defense, which was in dire need of reinvigoration after finishing at the bottom of nearly every important defensive statistic in 2021. During the offseason, Baker implemented his own version of the 4-2-5 defensive scheme former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks...
Missouri cross country heads east to participate in first away meet of the season
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Missouri’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in their first away meet of the season. Following a third place finish for both the men’s and women’s programs in their home opener on Sept. 1, Missouri will prepare to participate in the John McNichols Invitational, hosted by Indiana State University.
